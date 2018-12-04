What’s better than a cookie? A free cookie! Today is National Cookie Day and that means there are chances for you to score free cookies in order to celebrate. Today, you can start by stopping by your local DoubleTree hotel and snag a free cookie and Great American Cookie Co. is doing the same with their original chocolate chip cookie. Mrs. Fields cookies is also celebrating the holiday by giving you a web deal of 40% off on their holiday tins.

Also, if you’re feeling lucky you have until December 10 to win a year’s worth of free cookies from Insomnia cookies on their website.