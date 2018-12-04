If You’re A Fan Of “Christmas Vacation” You Need This Lawn Decoration

Forget the guy clinging to the roof while stringing holiday lights tribute to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, that’s so yesterday. If you’re a true fan of the movie, you need this in your decoration collection. No, it’s not a figure of Cousin Eddie emptying the RV toilet, but it’s the next best thing.
Home Depot has a new, oversized holiday yard inflatable for all you NATIONAL LAMPOON CHRISTMAS VACATION fans this season. This 8' x 4' light-up of the Griswold family truckster could be yours. I'm waiting for life-size replica of Cousin Eddie's Tenement on Wheels. Festive! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4Q4vzguyGE
— Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 14, 2018
Home Depot is selling an inflatable, nearly life-sized lawn ornament in the shape of the Griswold’s station wagon, complete with the tree strapped to the luggage rack. It will run you $119, but how can you put a price on having the best lit house on the block?
You can purchase it over at Home Depot.
