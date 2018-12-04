Driver Caught Speeding For Crazy Reason

When cops pull someone over for speeding, they hear all kinds of excuses. But a guy in England had one they probably don’t get too often. Clocked by an unmarked cruiser, Mr Leadfoot told the officer that he was driving over the limit because he just went to McDonald’s and didn’t want his food to get cold.

To make matters worse, the car was uninsured, leading police to seize the vehicle. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson joked, “It’s safe to say the driver wasn’t ‘lovin’ it”.