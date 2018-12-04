High School Football Players Suspended For Streaking

Some football players at Byron High School in Illinois decided to celebrate National Cookie Day a bit early, stripping out of their clothes and streaking across the field with Oreos sandwiched between their buttocks. After school officials found out about “The Oreo Run,” ten of the players were suspended, forced to sit out three games.
Making matters worse, one of those games was their only L for the season, falling 24-20 in the Class 3A state championships. Officials interviewed nearly 30 players and coaches about the October 26 incident, learning that the students were willing participants and hazing was not a factor.
