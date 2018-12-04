Blood Moon Sparking Apocalypse Fears Again

Here we go again. Unlike the last time, and the time before that, a biblical conspiracy theorist says that the upcoming Super Blood Moon is totally going to kick off the Apocalypse. Pastor Paul Begley claims a “catastrophic event” is coming, telling his followers in West Lafayette, Indiana that “something biblical is going on right now in the heavens.” Pointing to other doomsayer predictions from David Meade, Mike from Around the World and, apparently NASA, Begley warns, “you better get ready.”

In case you need to make preparations, the Super Blood Moon will arrive on January 20th and 21st.