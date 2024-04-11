Boner of the Day for April 11th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IF GENE HAS TO PAY A FINE…HE’S STILL GOT 60 GRAND IN CAMPAIGN MONEY.
Former Senator Gene Davis has been accused of sexual harassment by intern Sonia Weglinski, who is now suing, and the taxpayers of Utah are paying the legal fees. “Neither Defendants the State of Utah, the Legislature, nor OLRGC [Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel] took any action to prevent Ms. Weglinski from being assigned to Davis, or to reassign her, despite knowing that Defendant Davis harassed young, female employees,” said the filing from Weglinski.
Boner Candidate #2: THE FLIGHT WAS DIVERTED BECAUSE….POO.
A flight going from Dallas to Seattle had to be diverted after a dog in the first-class section had an accident in the aisle. Despite the diversion of the plane and the cleaning of the carpet, the smell lingered. “Smell made me ill. Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew,” wrote a passenger on Reddit. “The smell never quite went away. First class toilet declared unusable as the dog mess was apparently unresolved in there,” continued the passenger.
Boner Candidate #3: YES, THERE ARE DUMB DEMS TOO.
Democratic Representative of Texas, Sheila Jackson Lee, is being made fun of by conservatives for a statement she made about the moon during an event with some high school students during the solar eclipse. “You’ve heard the word ‘full moon.’ Sometimes you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that complete rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases,” said Jackson Lee. In response to Jackson Lee’s statement, Jeremy Carl from Claremont Institute said, “Glad to see she put that Yale education to good use!”
