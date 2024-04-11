Geek News on the Radio for April 11th, 2024

Joker 2 Trailer

The sequel to the famous Joker movie will be coming October 4th, 2024!

Star Wars Outlaws video game

The new Star Wars Universe video game will be coming soon sometime in 2024!

Lord of the Rings…The Musical???

The Lord of the Rings: The Musical is coming across the pond to Chicago this summer! Read more here!

Dune: Part 2 available April 16th

The critically acclaimed Dune: Part 2 will be digitally released on April 16th. Read more here!

Dune Popcorn Bucket

The creator of the Dune popcorn bucket regrets it because of it being mocked and made fun of. Read more here!