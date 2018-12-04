Tempted by Movie, Boy Puts Tongue on Frozen Pole

Remember the scene in the movie A Christmas Story where a boy sticks his tongue on a pole on a cold winter day? Well, after seeing the movie, an Illinois boy put the idea to the test.

11-year-old Spencer Cline saw the movie and decided to try sticking his tongue to a pole while sled-riding near his home. Guess what? It got stuck. The 6th-grader told People that he started to panic when he quickly realized the re-creation of the movie scene had gone horribly wrong. “I tried to pull it back,” he says. “It just stuck on there.”

After roughly 10 attempts to yank his frozen tongue off the metal pole, Spencer’s 12-year-old friend went to get help. After being stuck for 6 minutes, he made one last yank and tore his tongue from the pole. The results weren’t pretty.

Spencer Cline found out the hard way– your tongue does stick to a frozen pole. And it hurts. A lot. https://t.co/7xoO4fa0gs — KCRG (@KCRG) December 3, 2018

The boy says his mouth was filled with blood. “I’m pretty sure some of my taste buds are still on the pole.” Still, Spencer didn’t require a trip to the hospital and had pizza at home with his family that night.