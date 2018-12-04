Kit Harington is so done with ‘Game of Thrones’

While fans aren’t quite ready to move on from HBO’s Game of Thrones just yet, one of the show’s biggest stars is already way down the road from where the show will end. Kit Harington tells the BBC “It was emotional to leave the job, definitely,” Harington said. “But I wouldn’t say I was sad: If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of ‘Game of Thrones,’ that’s almost 10 years of your life. That’s really unusual in an actor’s career.”

Harington plays the role of iconic Jon Snow on the show. And would he want to play that role again? “It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family,” he said. “But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life.”

The final season of Game of Thrones air in April.