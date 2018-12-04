Ron Burgundy is Getting His Own Podcast

You stay classy San Diego! What sort of pearls of wisdom will Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy have to offer with a new podcast that is coming soon? Will Ferrell has played the role of Burgundy in the two hit movies. Now, he’ll have a podcast where he continues in his role as Ron Burgundy, launching early in 2019. In an announcement, Burgundy says: “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about.” He continues: “I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast. It is literally saving my life.”

