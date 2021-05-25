Tom Cruise Reportedly Eyed For Lethal Weapon 5 Villain

There’s no official timeline yet, but Lethal Weapon 5 is reportedly going to happen and we might see an unexpected face portraying the movie’s villain.

According to an insider, Tom Cruise is being eyed to play the bad guy against Riggs and Murtaugh.

Mel Gibson commented that the script is being worked on and Danny Glover stated “it could be something extraordinary based on the outline he’d read.”

Do you think Tom Cruise would accept the role in Lethal Weapon 5 if offered? What do you think of Tom Cruise as a villain? Is he a better good guy than bad guy?