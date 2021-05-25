Join Radio From Hell for a Live Broadcast at Tracy Aviary!

Join RFH on June 4th at Tracy Aviary from 8 AM-10 AM!

Radio From Hell will have their first live broadcast since the pandemic began at Tracy Aviary on June 4th. It’s is the perfect spot not just for families but for dates, or just great spring & summer fun where you can stay close to home and stay distanced.

Enter below to win a free entrance into Tracy Aviary for the broadcast below!

Contest Rules: from 5/24/21 to 6/3/21 X96 will be giving away admission tickets to Tracy Aviary. Between 5/24/21 and 6/3/21 between the hours of 6:00 AM and 10 AM up to (12) callers to (877) 602-9696 will be selected at random to receive (1) Pair of admission tickets as instructed by the On-Air Talent. Prize values at $25 each and provided by Tracy Aviary. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.