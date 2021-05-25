Win Tickets to Modest Mouse from X96!

X96 welcomes Modest Mouse on September 27th to the Sandy Amphitheater! Tickets on sale this Weds! Listen all week to Corey O’Brien all week at around 11 am for your chance to win tickets from X96!
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
From 5/24/21 to 5/28/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to Modest Mouse at the Sandy Amphitheatre. Each day at approximately 11 am, a keyword will be given out on the air to text to 33986. On or after 5/28/21 from these text entries (5) winners will be selected to win (2) tickets to Modest Mouse on September 27th, 2021 at Sandy Amphitheatre. Each ticket is valued at $39.50 each and provided by Postfontaine. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.