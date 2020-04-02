Trent Reznor Approves ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Nine Inch Nails Cover

What started as a joke has sprung forth beaming with life bay-be. In an episode of Schitt’s Creek last season, Catherine O’Hara’s Moira Rose mentioned that her a cappella group, the Jazzagals, were working on a version of Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer,” replacing that famous lyric with “I want to kiss you like an animal.” Taking to Twitter last week, star and co-creator Dan Levy revealed that the cast did, in fact, record the cover and it recently got the thumbs up from Trent Reznor. Thanking the industrial rocker in the message, Levy has released the never before seen footage.

