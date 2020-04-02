Are You Unemployed? Here Are Some Places to Start

As things really seem to get dire, I just wanted to take some time and look up and share some resources for anyone that may be unemployed. My heart is breaking for all my friends and acquaintances that work as waiters, stylists, bartenders, baristas, musicians, and many others that are going through a very difficult and scary time.

As Governor Herbert mentioned today during his press conference, the best places to go and sign up for unemployment insurance is online at the Workforce Services website. According to the Governor, this should be faster than sitting on hold as the staff at Workforce Services are processing a historical amount of applications for assistance.

Unemployment insurance claims numbers released March 22-28. We are approaching more claims in the last two weeks than the number of claims filed in all of 2019. The Unemployment Insurance Division continues to work diligently to meet unprecedented demands. https://t.co/hRRfIHosf7 — Workforce Services (@JobsUT) April 2, 2020

If you are looking for a job, head over to jobs.utah.gov to start. As always there are always sites like indeed.com and monster.com to look for jobs on.

How is #remotework being reflected in job searches? We spoke with Indeed economist @nick_bunker to see how job seekers and employers are responding to the changes – https://t.co/WfZeucYefh #WFH — Indeed (@indeed) April 1, 2020

As always, please check on your friends, family, neighbors, and coworkers. Help them out with food and the necessities if you can. We will only get through this together.