The Pandemic Is Actually Making The Earth Shake Less

The coronavirus pandemic is so widespread it’s actually affecting the vibrations of the planet. According to seismologists, the lack of activity has resulted in less “seismic noise” – the type of vibrations that come from cars, trains, factories, or people on a daily basis. Since mid-March, researchers say the Earth’s crust is shaking about 30 to 50 percent less – similar to what they might observe on Christmas Day.

