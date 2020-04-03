US Currently Has An Abundance Of Chicken Wings

Toilet paper might still be difficult to come by, but there sure are lots of chicken wings right now. The meat industry had stocked up, expecting to ship to restaurants in time for March Madness. But with the NCAA tournament having been called off thanks to the coronavirus, retailers aren’t sure what to do. Apparently selling them in stores isn’t a readily available option since there are different packaging requirements for consumers. As of Wednesday afternoon, with demand gone, wings have dropped to $1.25 per pound, according to Russ Whitman, senior vice president at NJ-based commodities market reporting firm Urner Barry.

I for one will be doing my part to help alleviate this problem.

