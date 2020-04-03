What Happened After Netflix Quarantine Smash Tiger King Ended?

Since Netflix’s hit documentary, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has given us a much-needed distraction from Coronavirus concern, a lot has happened with the odd group of Tiger breeders, drug dealers, and accused murders.

Celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B, who even started a GoFundMe for Tiger King, a.k.a Joe Exotic, and have put their stamp of approval on the documentary. A full-length movie is being discussed. The casting could include Kate McKinnon.

Formally accused murder, O.J. Simpson and Gwyneth Paltrow even weighed in with his belief that rival tiger breeder, Carole Baskin, murdered her first husband.

Other developments since the Tiger King was released on Netflix include a reopened case to find out what happened to Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.

Tiger King cast members are selling personalized messages on Cameo for $50-$108. It’s been revealed that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle appeared with Britney Spears during her 2001 VMA performance. And Joe Exotic, who is in a federal prison in Texas, is currently in COVID-19 isolation.

