Bill Frost on TV for March 25th, 2024

Lethally Blonde (New Docuseries, Monday March 25, ID/Max)
Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Standup Special, Tuesday March 26, Prime Video)
American Rust: Broken Justice (Season 2, Thursday March 28, Prime Video)
The Baxters (New Series, Thursday March 28, Prime Video)
Is It Cake? (Season 3, Friday March 29, Netflix)
The Wages of Fear (Movie, Friday March 29, Netflix)
A Gentleman In Moscow (New Miniseries, Friday March 29, Paramount+ With Showtime)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (New Series, Friday March 29, HBO/Max)
Steve! (Martin): A Documentary In Two Pieces (Docuseries, Friday March 29, Apple TV+
Parish (New Series, Sunday March 31, AMC/AMC+)
