Boner of the Day for March 25th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: WHY DO WE ELECT SUCH STUPID PEOPLE? AND WHY DO THEY ALLOW THEMSELVES TO BE INTERVIEWED?
Republican Representative of Ohio Jim Jordan was on 60 Minutes this past Sunday and made the situation awkward when he brought up the 2020 presidential election. Jordan was arguing on what the American people should be exposed to on social media and should be able to decide if the material they are exposed to is true or not. “What about this idea that the 2020 election was stolen? You think that these companies should allow people to say that and that individuals can make up their own mind,” ” asked Lesley Stahl, a 60 minutes correspondent. Jordan responded with, “I’ve not said that. What I’ve said is there were concerns about the 2020 election, I think Americans agree with that.” Jordan has been known to be a believer in conspiracy theories.
via Yahoo! News
Boner Candidate #2: IF OTHER TREES HEAR ABOUT THIS WISHTREE THEY’LL TURN GAY
A school district in Virginia has banned a book called Wishtree because of a parent complaining the book has too much reference to gender. In the book, the wishtree identifies as both male and female since it can both pollinate and bloom. Mother Jodi Farmer was the one to complain, saying the book was “indoctrination at its finest.” The book’s author, Katherine Applegate, has voiced her concerns as to why banning the book is not ideal. Applegate posted on social media, “My first reaction was laughter, because it seemed like satire—it could be a story in the Onion.But of course there is nothing funny about the real motivation, which is bigotry against LGBTQ people.”
Boner Candidate #3: REST IN PEACE, MEL BROOKS….WAIT, NOT SO FAST.
This past Sunday, Kevin Hart received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. A lot of other celebrities were jokingly roasting Hart, like calling him a leprechaun. It was said that many people have won the award that deserved it, but many who deserve it have not won the prize. Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock being two of them. In the article linked below, however, it said, “The late Mel Brooks turned it down. The Kennedy Center says he didn’t say why.” But now to get it straight, Mel Brooks is alive and well at the age of 97. He is not dead.
via NPR