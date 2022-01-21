Try, Try Again: PlayStation 5 Back In Stock At Target

Shutterstock

As of Friday morning, Target has restocked the very difficult-to-find PlayStation 5.

The price: $499.99.

Unlike other retailers, Target doesn’t require an account or special subscription to access these restocks, so they’ll be dished out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The PlayStation 5 is in stock at Target https://t.co/VATuJkt7vr pic.twitter.com/KcSlN0efIF — The Verge (@verge) January 21, 2022

Additionally, there is no queue system in place, so according to TheVerge.com, your best bet is to continually attempt to add the console to your cart and head to checkout as quickly as you can.

