Man Found Dead Inside Home With 100 Snakes

A Maryland man had more than 100 pet snakes in his home when he was found dead earlier this week.

Charles County authorities say the body of 49-year-old David Riston was found on the floor, with no signs of foul play.

Also in the home? Over 124 snakes – including venomous ones like cobras, rattlesnakes, and black mambas, which are illegal to own in Maryland.

The snakes were kept in tanks and appeared to be well-cared for. Reptile experts were brought in to help remove them from the home.

