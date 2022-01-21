Man Found Dead Inside Home With 100 Snakes

A Maryland man had more than 100 pet snakes in his home when he was found dead earlier this week.
Charles County authorities say the body of 49-year-old David Riston was found on the floor, with no signs of foul play.
Also in the home? Over 124 snakes – including venomous ones like cobras, rattlesnakes, and black mambas, which are illegal to own in Maryland.
Maryland man found dead in home surrounded by over 100 snakes https://t.co/mZirz1IRKO pic.twitter.com/yH19TS6cfD
— New York Post (@nypost) January 21, 2022
The snakes were kept in tanks and appeared to be well-cared for. Reptile experts were brought in to help remove them from the home.
Have you ever kept an ‘unusual’ pet?
