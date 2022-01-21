Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

Shutterstock

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68.

His publicist says Anderson died in a Las Vegas hospital of complications from cancer.

Anderson’s comedy career first took off in the 1980s, frequently appearing on late-night talk shows and comedy specials.

He won two Daytime Emmy Awards for voicing a young version of himself in the animated series “Life With Louie” and hosted “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002.

Most recently, he won an Emmy in 2016 for his performance in the FX series Baskets.

