Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Limited Series With John Cameron Mitchell & Kate McKinnon Gets Premiere Date

Shutterstock

Peacock just announced a limited series about Joe Exotic starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon is coming soon.

Joe vs. Carole will be released to the streaming platform on March 3.

Frankel, who wrote and executive produced the series, said, “Joe vs. Carole is a wild ride. It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell.”

Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin Go to War in First Trailer for Peacock’s ‘Joe vs. Carole’ Starring John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon https://t.co/MqMBhrEaMa — Variety (@Variety) January 21, 2022

Frankel continued, “We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Do you think that the ‘Tiger King’ story is played out? Are you still interested in more series and documentaries on Joe Exotic and Carole Baskins?