Tax Specialist Says People Should File As Quickly As Possible

If you’re looking to procrastinate and file your taxes at the last minute, one tax specialist thinks you should reconsider.
The IRS is dealing with staffing shortages and a backlog of unprocessed tax returns, among other things.
“Typically, they’re only a million tax returns behind, so you want to get in and file as quickly as possible,” one specialist said.
Another specialist added, “Unfortunately, this has been a slow-moving train wreck for decades now. Right now, you’re 42% of printers not functioning; you have software technology at the IRS that is rooted back in the 1960s.”
When do you plan on filing your taxes?
