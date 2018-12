It’s gunky out there! Show UCAIR about Utah’s air!

Make a difference by NOT IDLING YOUR CAR, carpooling, biking, and taking public transit!

UCAIR and X96 can help! Register to win a brand new Scott Speedster Gravel 10 Bike, valued at over $1,200, courtesy of X96 and UCAIR, Utah Clean Air Partnership. We’ll draw the winner on January 14th.