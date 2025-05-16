Utah Pride Festival 2025

THE 2025 UTAH PRIDE FESTIVAL & PARADE – JUNE 7 – JUNE 8 @WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK

Find more details & get tickets in advance at utahpride.org.

Pride Rally & March – Saturday, June 7th at the Utah State Capitol – in partnership with Equality Utah. The Pride Rally starts at 10AM at the State Capitol building and concludes with a Pride March down State Street ending two blocks away from festival grounds.

Utah Pride Festival (Day 1) – Saturday June 7th – festival gates open at 11AM at Washington Square Park. The day will be full of music, entertainment, food & beverages and fun! Special performance by CupcakKe. Tickets available at www.utahpride.org

Utah Pride Parade – Sunday, June 8th starts at 10am. Join us for the largest parade in the state. Starting point: 100 S & West Temple. For the full parade route visit www.utahpride.org. The parade ends two blocks away from the festival.

Utah Pride Festival (Day 2) – Sunday June 8th at 12PM: Festival Day 2 goes from 12PM – 7PM. Come see David Archuleta Sunday at 4PM at Washington Square Park. Tickets available at www.utahpride.org

Utah Pride Center public service announcement: All year round the Utah Pride Center works toward a future where LGBTQ+ people in Utah thrive because they feel seen, safe, and valued.

From peer-led support groups, to special events, the Center’s mission is to unite, empower, and celebrate Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ community by providing safe spaces, programming and events that uplift and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Learn how you can get involved at utahpridecenter.org.

For tickets and more information about this year’s Utah Pride celebrations taking place June 5th through June 8th, visit utahpride.org