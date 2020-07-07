Walmart’s Amazon Prime Competitor, Walmart+, Launches in July

Amazon Prime will have some competition soon! Walmart+, a subscription-based service, will roll out sometime this month. According to the Recode report, the membership program will cost $98 per year and include same-day delivery of groceries, fuel discounts at Walmart gas stations, along with other perks. No word yet on the official launch date.

Walmart shares surge after Recode report says the company's competitor to Amazon Prime will launch this month for $98 per year. https://t.co/bmWhWlYlZJ pic.twitter.com/fK8eR3KNy8 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 7, 2020

Will you try Walmart+ or stick with Amazon Prime? Do you need another subscription service?