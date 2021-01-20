We Won’t See A Day Like This For 1,000 Years

Jan. 20th, 2021 is a historic day the likes of which we won’t see for centuries to come. No, we’re not talking about the inauguration. We’re talking about palindromes.
Today’s date – 1/20/2021 – is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same backward as forwards.
Wednesday's seven-digit palindrome is one of 26 such dates in the 21st century. https://t.co/0cy4uPV5Ym
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2021
A seven-digit palindrome date like this won’t happen again for 1,000 years – on Jan. 20th, 3021. But we’ll get an eight-digit palindrome on Dec. 2nd – 12/02/2021.
Why are palindromes so interesting to us? Is there any real significance to them?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.