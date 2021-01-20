We Won’t See A Day Like This For 1,000 Years

Jan. 20th, 2021 is a historic day the likes of which we won’t see for centuries to come. No, we’re not talking about the inauguration. We’re talking about palindromes.

Today’s date – 1/20/2021 – is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same backward as forwards.

Wednesday's seven-digit palindrome is one of 26 such dates in the 21st century. https://t.co/0cy4uPV5Ym — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2021

A seven-digit palindrome date like this won’t happen again for 1,000 years – on Jan. 20th, 3021. But we’ll get an eight-digit palindrome on Dec. 2nd – 12/02/2021.

Why are palindromes so interesting to us? Is there any real significance to them?