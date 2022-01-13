What Are The Simpsons Predictions for the Future?

Shutterstock

Donald Trump as President, Richard Branson going to space, even a horse meat scandal. Those are just some of the predictions indicated by ‘The Simpsons’ over the years.

Here are some predictions that could happen in the near future, according to the long-running series.

Mars colonization: Lisa has her sights set on traveling to the red planet in 2026. SpaceX has been developing cargo ships set for Mars in 2022.

Ivanka Trump running for President: they predicted Donald Trump becoming President of the U.S., but the show has also implied that his daughter could run. She IS qualified to run.

Virtual reality food: Homer and Marge enjoy “virtual fudge” in 2030, but Royal Caribbean HAS been working on virtual reality dining experiences.

Why do you think ‘The Simpsons’ has been able to make so many predictions over the years?