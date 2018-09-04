What was happening in Utah in 1978? Youtube is here to tell you!

November 6th 1978.. This was 13 days before I was born.

It’s weird man. But with the internet, you can find an entire KUTV 2 News broadcast from the past, and watch it like a normal day. Everything from local news legend Terry Wood’s hair, to famed weather man Mark Eubank looking.. well.. like Mark Eubank. Seriously, that dude looks exactly the same 40 years later.

But here we have a news broadcast complete with commercials from 1978 (Snowbird only $6 dude!) , for all of us to enjoy!