3-Bit Gaming for September 4th, 2018

SaltCON
- 48-hour tabletop gaming convention in Layton, which happened last weekend
- 500 people and a library full of every tabletop game you can imagine
- Next event is Feb 28 of next year
IGN plagiarism case
- IGN, biggest gaming website in the world, found itself at the heart of the biggest plagiarism scandal in gaming history
- Hired a YouTuber to do video for their site, and found that he plagiarized vast majority of his work before and while working at IGN
- He posted a non-apology video and challenged people to find more instances of him plagiarizing
- They did
- IGN pulled a ton of his content – don’t challenge the internet
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – Sept 7
- Not tied to any existing Spider-Man media
- Story is nothing groundbreaking, but open-world web-slinging gameplay looks slick and stylish
- Tons of detail and world building – Spider-Man can crash random rooftop parties, etc.
NBA 2K19 (Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC) – Sept 11
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – Sept 14
- Lara Croft is an archeologist and adventurer who sets off a Mayan apocalypse and sets off to stop it
- Conclusion to current trilogy
- Third-person, very cinematic gameplay
FIFA 19 (on everything) – Sept 28
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.