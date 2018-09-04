Life

3-Bit Gaming for September 4th, 2018

SaltCON

  • 48-hour tabletop gaming convention in Layton, which happened last weekend
  • 500 people and a library full of every tabletop game you can imagine
  • Next event is Feb 28 of next year

IGN plagiarism case

  • IGN, biggest gaming website in the world, found itself at the heart of the biggest plagiarism scandal in gaming history
  • Hired a YouTuber to do video for their site, and found that he plagiarized vast majority of his work before and while working at IGN
  • He posted a non-apology video and challenged people to find more instances of him plagiarizing
  • They did
  • IGN pulled a ton of his content – don’t challenge the internet

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – Sept 7

  • Not tied to any existing Spider-Man media
  • Story is nothing groundbreaking, but open-world web-slinging gameplay looks slick and stylish
  • Tons of detail and world building – Spider-Man can crash random rooftop parties, etc.

NBA 2K19 (Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC) – Sept 11

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One, PS4, PC) – Sept 14

  • Lara Croft is an archeologist and adventurer who sets off a Mayan apocalypse and sets off to stop it
  • Conclusion to current trilogy
  • Third-person, very cinematic gameplay

FIFA 19 (on everything) – Sept 28

 

