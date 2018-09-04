Boner Fight for September 4th, 2018

Boner Fight

Boner Candidate #1: AND THIS HAS TO DO WHAT WITH ARETHA AND HER FUNERAL

Aretha Franklin’s family on Monday slammed the pastor at her funeral for delivering a eulogy that was “offensive and distasteful” while neglecting to honor the Queen of Soul. Vaughn Franklin, the late singer’s nephew, criticized Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. for disparaging single mothers and the black lives matter movement during a speech meant to honor the legendary musician last week. “He spoke for 50 minutes and at no time did he properly eulogize her,” Vaughn Franklin said, in a statement delivered for the family. His eulogy “caught the entire family off guard,” he added. “It has been very, very distasteful.” Williams heard resistance from one of the event’s many celebrity guests. Singer Stevie Wonder yelled out “black lives matter” after the pastor said, “No, black lives do not matter” during his eulogy. The eulogist described children being in a home without a father as “abortion after birth” and said black lives do not matter unless blacks stop killing each other. He also said “there are not fathers in the home no more” and said that a black woman cannot raise a black boy to be a man. Some people suggested that was disrespectful of Aretha Franklin, a single mother of four boys.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’M JUST FRIENDLY…ESPECIALLY WITH TACO BELL MENU ITEMS.

On August 31st, the world said goodbye to legendary soul singer, Aretha Franklin, in a beautiful homegoing that paid tribute to her remarkable life and legacy. While the funeral brought generations together in celebration of The Queen of Soul, it unfortunately wasn’t without controversy due to the behavior of others. Following Ariana Grande’s moving rendition of Franklin’s hit, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”—a performance that was personally requested by the Franklin family—Grande was joined by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III. It was then that the Bishop and Grande shared a seemingly casual embrace. However, Bishop Ellis’ hand remained on Grande throughout their time on the pulpit, moving higher and higher until it rested on the pop star’s right breast. Video of the event quickly went viral, showing Grande’s surprised expression and open discomfort at the prolonged contact. Viewers immediately took to social media to express their anger and frustration. In response, #RespectAriana started trending on Twitter.

Read More