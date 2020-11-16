Life

What’s Your Favorite Thanksgiving Side? Vote in TODAY’s ‘Sidesgiving’ Bracket Challenge

Posted on

For many Thanksgiving is about family and coming together.

For others, it is strictly about the food!

Did you know that your geographic location can determine what your favorite Thanksgiving side dish is?

For example, those who live in the South tend to prefer mac and cheese while northerners are more for stuffing.

NBC’s TODAY Show is holding a Sidesgiving Brack Challenge; think NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket.

They will crown the official Side of Thanksgiving.

What is your favorite Thanksgiving side?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top