What’s Your Favorite Thanksgiving Side? Vote in TODAY’s ‘Sidesgiving’ Bracket Challenge

For many Thanksgiving is about family and coming together.

For others, it is strictly about the food!

Did you know that your geographic location can determine what your favorite Thanksgiving side dish is?

What's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish? We're launching our #Sidesgiving bracket challenge to find out! pic.twitter.com/D3MRf3PrhR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 16, 2020

For example, those who live in the South tend to prefer mac and cheese while northerners are more for stuffing.

NBC’s TODAY Show is holding a Sidesgiving Brack Challenge; think NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket.

They will crown the official Side of Thanksgiving.

What is your favorite Thanksgiving side?