X96 I.P.O. | November 15, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- ONR featuring Sara Barthel “Must Stop”
- Billie Eilish “Therefore I Am”
- Kennyhoopla featuring Jesse Rutherford “Lost Cause”
- Foo Fighters “Shame Shame”
- I Don’t Know How But They’ve Found Me “Kiss Goodnight”
- Sir Sly “Material Boy”
- Meg Meyers “Any Way You Wanna Love”
- System of a Down “Protect the Land”
- Grandon “Dirty”
- Friday Pilots Club “Look Better in Gold”
- The Strokes “The Adults Are Talking”
- Shaed “No Other Way”
- Romy “Lifetime”
- Neon Dreams “Sick of Feeling Useless”
