X96 I.P.O. | November 15, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • ONR featuring Sara Barthel “Must Stop”
  • Billie Eilish “Therefore I Am”
  • Kennyhoopla featuring Jesse Rutherford “Lost Cause”
  • Foo Fighters “Shame Shame”
  • I Don’t Know How But They’ve Found Me “Kiss Goodnight”
  • Sir Sly “Material Boy”
  • Meg Meyers “Any Way You Wanna Love”
  • System of a Down “Protect the Land”
  • Grandon “Dirty”
  • Friday Pilots Club “Look Better in Gold”
  • The Strokes “The Adults Are Talking”
  • Shaed “No Other Way”
  • Romy “Lifetime”
  • Neon Dreams “Sick of Feeling Useless”

