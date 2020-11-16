Egypt Has Found More Mummies

A collection of over 100 ancient coffins – some with mummies still inside – has been unearthed in Egypt.

Archaeologists announced their find over the weekend – statues and sarcophagi buried more than 2,500 years ago in the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis. Most of the coffins still contain well-preserved mummies inside.

Egypt unveils discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside https://t.co/QXYm1S9XVw — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 15, 2020

The artifacts will be displayed in museums in Cairo. Officials say another big discovery will be announced later this year.

Ever seen ancient Egyptian artifacts up close? Is it okay for archaeologists to go digging around in what are essentially gravesites?