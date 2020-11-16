Return To Sea: Royal Caribbean Has 100,000 People Sign Up For Test Cruise So Far

In less than a week, more than 100,000 volunteers have signed up to go on a Royal Caribbean test cruise.

The company’s CEO posted on Facebook how “gratifying” it is to see so many people want to help get cruises back.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring cruise lines to conduct test cruises before regular cruises can restart as the pandemic continues.

Have you signed up to be a volunteer? Or would you?