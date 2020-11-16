Out Of This World: SpaceX Sends 4 Astronauts Into History

SpaceX has successfully launched another crew into space for NASA.

The mission includes four astronauts on a six-month journey to the International Space Station.

They lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday night and are scheduled to reach the ISS late Monday night.

Second stage engine burn complete; Dragon confirmed in good orbit pic.twitter.com/QAHYf1QoVp — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 16, 2020

During their 180 days up there, the crew will perform experiments and research.

Crew Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage and is on its way to the @space_station for its first operational mission! Autonomous docking tomorrow at ~11:00 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/GCeLEyTjZe — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 16, 2020

This was the second crewed flight for Elon Musk’s company. A mission in May this year took two astronauts to the ISS.

