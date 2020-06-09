Why are Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell Trending on Twitter?

Loudwire’s figured out why Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were trending on Twitter Tuesday. It all started when a Twitter user asked “Which celebrity death, in your lifetime, hit you the hardest?” The Soundgarden frontman and Linkin Park singer came up as frequent answers.

Chester Bennington trending on @Twitter as fans recall most impactful celebrity deaths: https://t.co/eWlDu7z7Zi — Loudwire (@Loudwire) June 9, 2020

One Twitter user wrote “I still struggle with Chester Bennington’s death every day. Linkin Park is and always will be my favorite band that gets me through anything and everything.” The deaths of John Lennon, comedian Robin Williams, and NBA great Kobe Bryant were also some celebrity deaths that hit those on Twitter the hardest.

Which celebrity death, in your lifetime, has hit you the hardest?