Free Chicken Tenders At Popeyes? Here’s How To Get Them

Popeyes is enticing you with free chicken tenders. According to Delish.com, to get them, you’ll need to buy something. There’s always a catch. If you make an order on the Popeyes app of $10 or more, you’ll get three free tenders. The deal runs through the end of June.

It could be worth downloading your favorite spots’ app. Also according to Delish.com, “In-app deals may be one of the fast food industry’s best kept secrets. Chains like Popeyes, Wendy’s, and more are constantly updating their offerings in their respective apps. These can be everything from discounts on meals to free food.”