This Netflix Movie Has A Rare 0 Percent Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

There is a movie on Netflix that is apparently so bad that it has a zero on Rotten Tomatoes. The action flick “Last Days Of American Crime” has 21 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. None of the reviews are good. The last movies to get a zero percent rating were John Travolta’s “Gotti” and Amber Heard’s “London Fields” from 2018. If you are wondering, the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for “Last Days Of American Crime” is currently 24 percent.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever watched on Netflix?

