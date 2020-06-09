This Netflix Movie Has A Rare 0 Percent Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

There is a movie on Netflix that is apparently so bad that it has a zero on Rotten Tomatoes. The action flick “Last Days Of American Crime” has 21 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. None of the reviews are good. The last movies to get a zero percent rating were John Travolta’s “Gotti” and Amber Heard’s “London Fields” from 2018. If you are wondering, the Rotten Tomatoes audience score for “Last Days Of American Crime” is currently 24 percent.
'The Last Days of American Crime' is currently #Rotten at 0% on the #Tomatometer, with 23 reviews: https://t.co/woUYboFfsQ pic.twitter.com/9ACN2JqSov
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 9, 2020
2 hours and 29 minutes of The Last Days of American Crime is possibly the longest I've spent on a useless film ever. That I survived is a miracle. pic.twitter.com/HTsKAlZvWR
— es (@sammoyd) June 6, 2020
My new hobby is reading reviews of Last Days of American Crime, which is truly the most horrible movie I’ve seen in several years. pic.twitter.com/3YiuLdBVdY
— Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi (@Pearloysias) June 6, 2020
The last days of American crime, should be scrapped from Netflix’s record of original content. Its embarrassing how bad this movie is, I didn’t even finish it, an hour in I knew that the next hour and abit is time I will never get back pic.twitter.com/IwoyDl3slC
— Fifo (@OfentseModiri) June 7, 2020
‘The Last Days of American Crime’ Review: Olivier Megaton’s Netflix Heist Movie Is So Bad It Should Be Illegal https://t.co/AauuPs8mWG pic.twitter.com/jJ1GMvCFpJ
— IndieWire (@IndieWire) June 7, 2020
