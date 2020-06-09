California Movie Theaters Allowed To Reopen Starting June 12th

Movie theaters in California have been given the green light to start reopening on June 12th with restrictions. The state-issued guidelines on Monday that include theaters not having more than 25 percent capacity or no more than 100 people in an auditorium, whichever number is less. Proper social distancing, masks, and other safety precautions for COVID-19 will be a requirement for theaters to reopen.

Theatres across the country began closing in late March because of the pandemic. Opening cinemas in California is a big step. Los Angeles is the largest movie-going area in the U.S. This could set the tone for first-run movies to be released in theaters sooner than later.

In Utah, Megaplex Theatres are offering a deal to have up to 20 people to see a movie with popcorn and drinks.

🍿 Private Family Movie Update 🎥 We've added two new locations for private family movie screenings! Enjoy a film with your family at the Junction in Ogden or at Cottonwood in Holladay! Learn more 👉: https://t.co/25fz2q4JkZ pic.twitter.com/qz0JrubU8b — Megaplex Theatres (@megaplextheatre) May 29, 2020