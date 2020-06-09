Have Pets Gotten Plump During Quarantine?

People are talking about the weight they have gained during coronavirus quarantines. It turns out that our pets may have put on a few pounds too. Research done for Banfield Pet Hospitals finds that 33 percent of our furry friends have gained weight since March. The biggest reason? Humans! Because we are at home more, we are giving our dogs and cats more snacks and treats. Park closures and staying inside also curbed animal activity and exercise.

