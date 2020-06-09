Life

The Hottest Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Are Coming

If Flamin’ Hot Cheetos aren’t hot enough for you, get ready to set your mouth on fire. Cheetos is releasing Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs. They are supposed to be Frito Lay’s species Flamin’ Hot chip ever. The snack is only available at Walmart locations for a limited time.

Comments
