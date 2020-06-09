The Hottest Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Are Coming

If Flamin’ Hot Cheetos aren’t hot enough for you, get ready to set your mouth on fire. Cheetos is releasing Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs. They are supposed to be Frito Lay’s species Flamin’ Hot chip ever. The snack is only available at Walmart locations for a limited time.

New Cheetos Flamin' Hot Pepper Puffs are out now as an "extremely limited time offering!" These are touted as the hottest ever Cheetos snack. They are exclusive to Walmart and Circle K in 7 oz bags and 2.375 oz bags. Thanks to Frito-Lay for the news! https://t.co/fWXRLjCe46 pic.twitter.com/uIuFiWhvmP — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) June 8, 2020