Will It Be The ‘Washington Warriors’?

The Washington Redskins are expected to change their nickname soon, and it’s sounding like ‘Washington Warriors’ might be the pick. According to local sports radio shot Kevin Sheehan, ‘Warriors’ is the “definite leader in the clubhouse” – and in fact he says he’d “bet big money” on that being the new name.

Washington Warriors looks like frontrunner to replace Redskins https://t.co/09oVC6onUx pic.twitter.com/9PdpZEunaG — New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2020

Head coach Ron Rivera said over the weekend that “We came up with a couple of names – two of them I really like”. Last week, the team promised a “thorough review” of its nickname, which has long been criticized as offensive to Native Americans. The team’s colors of burgundy and gold are expected to stay the same.

There seem to be some issues though:

Anyone that wants the Washington R*DSK*NS to change their name to the Washington Warriors so they can keep all the Native imagery is missing the point entirely. We're not mascots, we're human beings. https://t.co/jaA81AeEWN — Joey Clift (@joeytainment) July 3, 2020