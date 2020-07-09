Study: Facemasks Reduce Risk For Wearer, Not Just Others

That facemask isn’t just protecting others from infection – it’s protecting you, too. A new study, as reported by Fox News, suggests that wearing a facemask reduces the risk of infection by up to 65 percent for the person wearing it. Masks are effective at blocking larger droplets, but smaller particles can still pass through. That means social distancing remains important. Staying outdoors also helps.

NEW INFO: Although masks are primarily used to prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus… A new study finds that wearing a mask cuts a persons OWN risk of novel coronavirus by 65 percent. Via FOX News https://t.co/QVZ0e2pQSf — Joel Young, CBM (@JoelYoungTV) July 9, 2020

And since some of those in our local government don’t seem to care to make this mandatory, it’s up to us, please wear a mask. You don’t know what people go home to once they leave the store or end the workday. They could have senior citizens at home or people with compromised immune systems. At the very least it shows you are an empathic person and that you care about others.