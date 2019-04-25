Will This Be The New Men’s Fashion Trend?

Those who keep tabs on the runway have revealed what is going to be the hot trend in menswear this summer. Set your faces to stunned. Several of the major fashion brands, including Prada, Fendi, and Missoni, have all rolled out super skimpy shorts in their 2019 men’s collections. And they’re not just for models. Actor Jeff Goldblum is already working to make these go viral, flaunting them in a recent issue of Dazed magazine. Interestingly, the idea of men wearing shorts was a fashion faux pas in 2011, with designer Tom Ford declaring then, “Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach.”

Jeff Goldblum is inspiring men to wear skimpy short shorts https://t.co/D99lMTgJHy pic.twitter.com/xDw1TjREmt — New York Post (@nypost) April 24, 2019