Win a Nintendo Switch Lite from X96 and Action Rent to Own

Enter to win one of the hottest gifts of the season!

Action Rent to Own is giving away two Nintendo Switches. All you have to do is enter using the form below. Don’t forget to complete all the bonus entries so you have the best chance of winning! And don’t forget, if you’re looking to make your Christmas amazing, but are short on cash, visit Action Rent to Own on 2111 W 3500 South in West Valley City or call them to see if they have what’s on your list at 801-972-6363.