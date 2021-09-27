Contests

Win Alt-J and Portugal The Man Tickets!

Posted on

ALT-J AND PORTUGAL THE MAN IN CONCERT

X96 Welcomes Alt J & Portugal The Man at The UCCU Center on April 5th, 2022! Listen all week for your chance to win tickets with Nick Davis!

X96 Welcomes Alt J & Portugal The Man: from 9/27/21 to 10/1/21 during Nick Davis show. X96 will be giving away (15) pairs of Alt J & Portugal The Man tickets provided by Postfontaine. September 27th, 2021 through October 1st, 2021 during Nick Davis show will win (1) pair of Alt J & Portugal The Man Tickets. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup.com/rules/.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top