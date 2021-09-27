Idaho Man Catches Record 35 Grapes in his Mouth — while Juggling

Serial record setter David Rush is at it again. This time the Idaho man has earned an entry in the Guinness World Records book by catching 35 grapes in his mouth – while juggling three balls for one minute.

Rush, who’s now broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, juggled the balls while a partner tossed the grapes into his mouth. They easily beat the old record of 27 caught grapes, according to Guinness officials.

Watch: Idaho man catches 35 grapes in his mouth while juggling https://t.co/7jcWTN0ygX — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) September 27, 2021

Rush says breaking the record was trickier than he thought it would be. He says it “took some practice” to keep his hands in the juggling position while moving his head around to catch the grapes.

